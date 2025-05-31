ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Hassan's 'Thug Life' Will Be Banned In Karnataka If Actor Doesn't Apologise: Minister

Hyderabad: Karnataka's Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi on Saturday said that Kamal Hassan's film 'Thug Life' will not be allowed release in Karnataka if the actor is not apologised for his remarks on Kannada language.

"There is no question of tolerating any kind of insult to our language. Kamal Hassan has to tender an apology. If not, his film will be banned in Karnataka. I have already spoken to the members of the Kannada film chamber. I will discuss this with the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) also," Tangadagi told reporters.

On the lapse of two days' deadline given to Tamil actor Kamal Hassan to tender an apology, Tangadagi said: Let us wait and watch. Still there is time. We will not leave him until he apologises. It is the question of Kannadigas' self respect," he said.

The Minister also said he has told actor Shivarajkumar to condemn Kamal Hassan's reaction. "Shivarajkumar is a senior actor and we all have respect for him. If he has friendship with Kamal Hassan, let it be there. But when the question of our language comes, we will not tolerate any kind of insult," he added.

Meanwhile, activists of pro-Kannada organisations held protests in many parts of the state demanding an apology from Kamal Hassan.