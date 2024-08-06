Kamal Haasan Takes Temporary Break From Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil - Here's Why

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not be the host for the upcoming eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He shared this news through an official statement on his X account, revealing that he would be taking a brief hiatus from the show due to existing commitments in the film industry.

Since the show's start in 2007, Kamal Haasan has been a fundamental part of Bigg Boss Tamil. In his announcement regarding his temporary departure, he wrote, "Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil."

He went on to express his gratitude, saying, "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India."

In his statement, he articulated how personally rewarding it has been to serve as the show's host, sharing his experiences and insights with the audience. "Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together," he added.

Furthermore, he expressed his appreciation for the dedicated team at Vijay TV and every crew member who contributed to the success of the show, stating, "I am sure this season will be yet another success."

Kamal Haasan has been the constant figure hosting each season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Prior to the sixth season in 2022, there were rumours regarding his potential departure from the role, however, he chose to continue his hosting duties that year. As the anticipation for Bigg Boss Tamil 8 builds, the replacement of Kamal Haasan as the show's host is yet to be announced.