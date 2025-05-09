Kamal Haasan Postpones Thug Life Audio Launch Amid Border Tensions: 'India Comes First'

Hyderabad: Due to recent incidents along the borders of India and the current situation of heightened alert, the audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, has been postponed. The launch was scheduled for May 16.

Haasan, who is the lead actor of the film, shared a message on social media platform X giving a heartfelt reason behind the decision. He stated, "Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May."

Kamal reminded us that it is a good time for "reflection, not celebration," given the soldiers standing guard on the frontlines. He said, "As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection."

Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life has an impressive line-up of talented actors including Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami. Kamal plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan who has been called an "integral character in an epic story of power, defiance and victory."

The film's full-fledged audio launch was to take place on May 16. This apart, a musical event was also scheduled to take place in Australia and the entire Thug Life team was expected to participate in it. However, with the team now announcing the postponement of the audio launch event, it is not clear if the musical event in Australia too will take place as planned or if whether it will get postponed.

