Kamal Haasan On NEP Language Row: 'Tamilians Have Lost Their Lives, Don't Play With Those Things'

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan highlighted the importance of language among Tamilians and warned against anything aimed at belittling it. His deeply impacting remarks came at the time of a politically ongoing feud between the Centre and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the imposition of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking at the eighth foundation day of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), Haasan underscored the historical sacrifices made by Tamilians for their linguistic identity. "Tamilians have lost their lives for a language. Don't play with those things," he warned. "Even children in Tamil Nadu know what language they need. They have the knowledge to choose," he added, in a veiled criticism of the Centre's push for the three-language policy, which includes Hindi.

The controversy escalated after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate release of Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a central education scheme. Stalin expressed concern over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks, which implied that the funds could be withheld if Tamil Nadu refused to implement the NEP.

"This has created immense anxiety and unrest among students, political parties, and the general public in our state," Stalin wrote, calling for the Prime Minister's intervention.

In response to the concerns of Stalin, Pradhan defended the NEP, calling it a transformative vision aimed at modernising India's education system. He brushed aside claims that the policy imposes any particular language and called upon the southern states to "rise above political differences" for the benefit of students.

"Many non-BJP states have implemented the progressive policies of the NEP despite political differences. NEP 2020 aims to broaden the horizon, not narrow them," Pradhan asserted, accusing the DMK of distorting educational reforms for political gains.

Stalin, however, strongly refuted Pradhan's claims, warning the Centre against challenging Tamil identity. "I warn the Union government: do not disturb a beehive. Do not challenge the identity of Tamils. As long as I am here, as long as the DMK is here, nothing against Tamil, Tamil Nadu, or Tamils will be allowed on this soil," he declared.

He further accused the Centre of using education funds to promote religious divisions and impose Hindi under the guise of reform. "The NEP has not been introduced to improve education but to promote Hindi. A direct imposition would face strong opposition, so it has been disguised as an educational reform," Stalin claimed.