Kamal Haasan Hosts Lunch for Alfonso Cuaron: 'We Spoke Cinema, Cinema and More Cinema'

Hyderabad: Alfonso Cuaron, a Mexican director who has won three Golden Globes and five Academy Awards, was in Chennai recently. Actor Kamal Haasan and the director—who has directed critically acclaimed films like Roma, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Gravity, met for lunch hosted by the former. Haasan's manager acknowledged that the meeting took place in the Tamil actor's office in Chennai, but he withheld further information.

According to a source, Kamal hosted lunch for Alfonso at a five-star hotel in the city following their first meeting. It seems that Kamal Haasan showcased glimpses of his long-awaited passion project, Marudhanayagam. Sharing the pictures from the meeting with Alfonso Cuaron, Kamal Haasan wrote on Instagram, "Met Mr.Alfonso Cuaron my brethren and an offspring from the same mother “cinema “We spoke cinema ,cinema and more cinema .I shared my joy over lunch along with the seasons mangoes and some of my fraternity Mr.Maniratnam, Mr.A.R.Rahman, Mr.Ravi K Chandran, Mr. Mahendran, Mr. Narayanan, Ms.Aditi Rao Hydari, Mr.Siddharth and Ms.Amritha. 'Alfonso meets Banganapalli' quipped Mr.Siddharth."

Actor Siddharth and his fiance Aditi Rao Hydari too shared pictures on their handles after the meeting thanking Haasan for the opportunity.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is now working on Kamal's Thug Life, dropped pictures on his social media handle with the caption: "Thanks @ikamalhaasan for this great opportunity to meet & have insightful fun conversation with this Oscar winner.. director/cinematographer The maestro @alfonsocuaron blessed (sic)."

On the work front, Kamal last appeared on the silver screen in the 2022 movie Vikram. Next up he has Indian 2, which is the sequel to his 1996 movie Indian, in which he played the character Veerasekaran Senapathy. For the follow-up, the franchise welcomes back director S Shankar. Indian 2 will hit theatres in June 2024. The movie also stars Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal.