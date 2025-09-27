ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Confirms He Will Act With Rajinikanth Again: 'If We Get The Right Story'

Chennai: Kamal Haasan has thrilled fans by confirming that he will once again share the screen with superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking to the media at Chennai Airport before departing for Dubai, the actor and Member of Parliament said, "I have acted in several films with Rajini, and we will act together again."

The meeting at the airport also saw Kamal Haasan addressing questions about the Midday Meal Scheme. When asked about Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent statement that the scheme, implemented in Tamil Nadu government schools, would also be introduced in Telangana, Haasan said, "Tamil Nadu has been a renowned state for providing meals since that period. This is where the Midday Meal Scheme started. This scheme was initiated not now but over two years ago. Many political leaders are now appreciating this scheme. The Chief Minister of another state wants to implement our state's scheme in his own state. That is a significant achievement. It is a proud success for Tamil Nadu."

On the much-anticipated topic of a new film with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan confirmed, "Yes, I have acted in many films with Rajini. We will act together again," before departing for his flight.