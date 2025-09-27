Kamal Haasan Confirms He Will Act With Rajinikanth Again: 'If We Get The Right Story'
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 27, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST
Chennai: Kamal Haasan has thrilled fans by confirming that he will once again share the screen with superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking to the media at Chennai Airport before departing for Dubai, the actor and Member of Parliament said, "I have acted in several films with Rajini, and we will act together again."
The meeting at the airport also saw Kamal Haasan addressing questions about the Midday Meal Scheme. When asked about Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent statement that the scheme, implemented in Tamil Nadu government schools, would also be introduced in Telangana, Haasan said, "Tamil Nadu has been a renowned state for providing meals since that period. This is where the Midday Meal Scheme started. This scheme was initiated not now but over two years ago. Many political leaders are now appreciating this scheme. The Chief Minister of another state wants to implement our state's scheme in his own state. That is a significant achievement. It is a proud success for Tamil Nadu."
On the much-anticipated topic of a new film with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan confirmed, "Yes, I have acted in many films with Rajini. We will act together again," before departing for his flight.
Earlier, Rajinikanth himself had addressed the subject during an airport interaction, saying, "Kamal and I do wish to act together. If we get the right story and characters, we will act together. But as of now, no one has finalised the story, characters, or director."
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, two of Tamil cinema's biggest icons, previously shared the screen in several memorable 1980s films, including Apoorva Raagangal, 16 Vayathinile, Moondru Mudichu, Thappu Thalangal, and Ninaithale Inikkum.
Over time, the actors chose different career paths. Rajinikanth concentrated on action blockbusters, while Kamal Haasan moved towards films with powerful storylines and experimental subjects, both garnering a dedicated fan base of their own.
Now, after all the speculations and waiting over the years, Kamal Haasan's confirmation has sparked renewed interest from fans, who have eagerly waited to witness the iconic pair together on screen again. With both actors confirming their openness to working again, Tamil film audiences are keenly awaiting news about the possible project, including its plot, characters, and director.
