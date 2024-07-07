Kamal Haasan Clarifies Excitement for Indian 3 Amid Indian 2 Release Buzz; Teases 4th Installment

Hyderabad: Shankar's Indian 2, which is scheduled for release on July 12, will feature the legendary actor Kamal Haasan making a comeback on the big screen. The much-awaited sequel, which comes after the original film's unprecedented success, has created quite a stir on social media. Going by the buzz, makers have also planned to release Indian 3, the third installment, a few months following the release of the second.

However, Kamal's excitement for Indian 3 over Indian 2 has left fans concerned. Inquiries concerning Haasan's seeming lack of excitement in the upcoming release resulted from his recent expression of enthusiasm for Indian 3 made the actor compare the two films and clarify his stance. In a recent interview with Chennai's press and media, the actor addressed the growing concerns.

The Vikram actor explained that his high praise for Indian 3 does not suggest that Indian 2 is a bad film. He emphasised that both Indian 2 and Indian 3 are good films, but his excitement for the third installment is heightened by his better knowledge of the subject. Despite this, he underlined that Indian 2 is also a film to be appreciated, and he is still very excited about it.

He emphasised his excitement for Indian 3, stating he enjoyed it so much that he was already worried about the six-month wait. Haasan even hinted at the prospect of Indian 4 and promised a big surprise for followers. In a prior interview, Kamal Haasan stated that he agreed to do Indian 2 mostly because he was interested in Indian 3.

After fans and netizens were intrigued as Kamal promoted Indian 3 ahead of the premiere of Indian 2, he emphasised the importance of Indian 2's achievement in paving the way for Indian 3. Talking about the upcoming sequel, Indian 2 will see Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) return from London to India to battle corruption, while Indian 3 will be a prequel set before independence.