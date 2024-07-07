Kamal Haasan Clarifies Excitement for Indian 3 Amid Indian 2 Release Buzz; Teases 4th Installment

Hyderabad: Shankar's Indian 2, which is scheduled for release on July 12, will feature the legendary actor Kamal Haasan making a comeback on the big screen. The much-awaited sequel, which comes after the original film's unprecedented success, has created quite a stir on social media. Going by the buzz, makers have also planned to release Indian 3, the third installment, a few months following the release of the second.
However, Kamal's excitement for Indian 3 over Indian 2 has left fans concerned. Inquiries concerning Haasan's seeming lack of excitement in the upcoming release resulted from his recent expression of enthusiasm for Indian 3 made the actor compare the two films and clarify his stance. In a recent interview with Chennai's press and media, the actor addressed the growing concerns.
The Vikram actor explained that his high praise for Indian 3 does not suggest that Indian 2 is a bad film. He emphasised that both Indian 2 and Indian 3 are good films, but his excitement for the third installment is heightened by his better knowledge of the subject. Despite this, he underlined that Indian 2 is also a film to be appreciated, and he is still very excited about it.