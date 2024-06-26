ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Cautions Making Films Questioning Govt Is Risky, but Insists 'Applause Puts out That Fire, so Make It Louder'

Kamal Haasan believes strongly in the right of filmmakers to create movies that question the government, asserting that this freedom is fundamental to citizenship. Despite acknowledging the risks involved, the actor-filmmaker-turned-politician opines that artists must hold authorities accountable through their work.

Kamal Haasan Cautions Making Films Questioning Govt Is Risky (IANS)

Hyderabad: Preparing for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan finds himself juggling Indian 2 amidst the flurry of film promotions. During the Mumbai leg of Indian 2 promotions, the veteran star acknowledged the "risk" in making movies that challenge the government. He also said that artists, as citizens, have every right to hold authorities accountable.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Indian 2, where he reprises his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante against corruption in India, Kamal shared his thoughts. Titled Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, this sequel to Kamal's 1996 hit Indian, where he played a dual role, sees Shankar returning as the director.

Responding to whether it's difficult to make films critical of the government today, Kamal pointed out that this challenge dates back to the British era. "People were making films even then. We will continue to make those kinds of films, it doesn't matter who is at the top of the establishment. That's not just the filmmaker, that's the citizen's right to ask those questions," he affirmed.

"We, as artistes, represent so many of you people. Thanks to the applause, we believe that we are your representatives, hence we talk boldly, without thinking of the guillotine. Yes, there is a risk, the government can get angry, but your applause puts out that fire, so make it louder," Kamal told reporters in Mumbai.

The 69-year-old also stressed that the blame for corruption doesn't solely rest with politicians but with all citizens.

"We are all responsible for the corruption and we must all change our mind. And the best time to change our mind is during elections. These are just reminders of how corrupt we have become... Nothing has changed thanks to corruption. Everything will change thanks to the collective conscience," he added, advocating for a collective change in conscience.

Expressing his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi while dismissing the notion of tolerance, Kamal referenced his 2000 film Hey Ram, set against Gandhi's assassination.

"I am a great fan of Gandhi ji. They say he taught you tolerance, 'What do you think about tolerance?' I say I am not a great fan of that tolerance business. Gandhi ji is my hero but who do you tolerate, not a friend." he asserted. "I want friendship to grow in the world. What you tolerate is a headache. Anything that's a headache for society, you must have zero tolerance for. Find a medicine, put it out," said the actor.

Indian 2, featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, is set to hit screens on July 12.

