Kamal Haasan Cautions Making Films Questioning Govt Is Risky, but Insists 'Applause Puts out That Fire, so Make It Louder'

Hyderabad: Preparing for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan finds himself juggling Indian 2 amidst the flurry of film promotions. During the Mumbai leg of Indian 2 promotions, the veteran star acknowledged the "risk" in making movies that challenge the government. He also said that artists, as citizens, have every right to hold authorities accountable.
Speaking at the trailer launch of Indian 2, where he reprises his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante against corruption in India, Kamal shared his thoughts. Titled Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, this sequel to Kamal's 1996 hit Indian, where he played a dual role, sees Shankar returning as the director.
Responding to whether it's difficult to make films critical of the government today, Kamal pointed out that this challenge dates back to the British era. "People were making films even then. We will continue to make those kinds of films, it doesn't matter who is at the top of the establishment. That's not just the filmmaker, that's the citizen's right to ask those questions," he affirmed.
"We, as artistes, represent so many of you people. Thanks to the applause, we believe that we are your representatives, hence we talk boldly, without thinking of the guillotine. Yes, there is a risk, the government can get angry, but your applause puts out that fire, so make it louder," Kamal told reporters in Mumbai.
The 69-year-old also stressed that the blame for corruption doesn't solely rest with politicians but with all citizens.