Kamal Haasan Barred By Bengaluru Court From Commenting On Kannada Language

Hyderabad: A Bengaluru court has issued an ex parte interim injunction restraining veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan from making any comments deemed defamatory or derogatory towards the Kannada language, its literature, land, or culture. The injunction was passed on Friday by an Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge following a civil suit filed by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), represented by its president, Mahesh Joshi.

The court order prohibits Haasan from "posting, making, writing, or publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada" or making any offensive comments against Kannada language, literature, land and culture. The judge also issued a summons to Haasan and scheduled the next hearing for August 30.

The legal action stems from a controversy that erupted in May during a promotional event in Bengaluru for Haasan's film Thug Life. At the music launch of the film, Kamal Haasan reportedly stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." The comment received immediate backlash from several Kannada cultural and linguistic organisations. Pro-Kannada groups strongly condemned the comment, calling it historically inaccurate and disrespectful.

Despite the pressure, Haasan maintained his speech and refused to apologise, which only continued to incite the situation. As a result, Thug Life was not released in Karnataka, and its performance at the box office was underwhelming across the country. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam and also featuring Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others, grossed only Rs 93 crore globally and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat, in its petition, argued that Haasan's remarks were defamatory and hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. While the court has now issued a summons, it is intended to be further argued in the next hearing. (With PTI inputs)