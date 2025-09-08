Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Dulquer's Advice Before Lokah Chapter 1 Release: 'I Don't Care If I Lose Money'
Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals Dulquer Salmaan's emotional call before Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has made history as India's first female superhero film. In just 10 days, the movie collected Rs 165 crore worldwide, proving to be a massive hit. But before the release, neither the team nor the lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan expected such a huge response.
In a recent interview to news portal, Kalyani shared a personal moment with producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan. She revealed the encouraging words he told her on the eve of the film's release.
Dulquer's call to Kalyani
Recalling the moment, Kalyani said, "He (Dulquer) called me and said, 'I don't care if I lose money on this film. I'm just glad we made a good film'. Because we were sure we made a good film, whether it worked for the audience or not was not in our hands. He was like, 'Don't even look at the numbers. Just know, I am really happy as a producer. I think this is why we got into cinema. Whatever is said and done, even if it's a small audience, the film will find it'."
Kalyani added that Dulquer's words reassured her at a time when the team was unsure about the film's performance.
Why Chandra's story came first
Lokah is planned as a five-part superhero universe. According to Kalyani, Dulquer was firm about starting with Chandra's story even though there were more commercially appealing characters. She explained, "Considering it's a universe and they could have gone with anyone. It started off a small film and it was supposed to be just Chandra's story. When Dulquer came in, he saw it as something bigger. They were like, 'So we got all these characters now, maybe we can start with someone else'. But he said no, this is Chandra's story. Let's start with her. This is the window into the rest of the world. Let's not change parts just because we thought of something a little more commercial."
About the film
Directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani as Chandra, a yakshi from folklore also known as Neeli. The cast includes Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. Cameos from Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan, and a voiceover by Mammootty as Moothon, add star power.
