Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Dulquer's Advice Before Lokah Chapter 1 Release: 'I Don't Care If I Lose Money'

Hyderabad: Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has made history as India's first female superhero film. In just 10 days, the movie collected Rs 165 crore worldwide, proving to be a massive hit. But before the release, neither the team nor the lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan expected such a huge response.

In a recent interview to news portal, Kalyani shared a personal moment with producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan. She revealed the encouraging words he told her on the eve of the film's release.

Dulquer's call to Kalyani

Recalling the moment, Kalyani said, "He (Dulquer) called me and said, 'I don't care if I lose money on this film. I'm just glad we made a good film'. Because we were sure we made a good film, whether it worked for the audience or not was not in our hands. He was like, 'Don't even look at the numbers. Just know, I am really happy as a producer. I think this is why we got into cinema. Whatever is said and done, even if it's a small audience, the film will find it'."