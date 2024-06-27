Kalki AD 2898 Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Crosses $3.5 MN Mark, Beats RRR in North America, US Response Spell 'epic Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: In a highly awaited cinematic event, Kalki AD 2898 has finally hit theatres worldwide, stunning fans with its blend of mythological fantasy and science fiction. Garnering rave reviews globally, the film has particularly shone bright in North America, where it has smashed records left, right, and center.

North American screenings have been nothing short of a triumph, with over 1 million tickets sold and a whopping $2.5 million in pre-sales alone. Surpassing the benchmark set by RRR, Kalki 2898 AD has now crossed the $3.5 million mark, making it the largest opening ever for an Indian film in North America.

The US distributors proudly declared this achievement on social media, hailing Kalki 2898 AD as an epic blockbuster that has left audiences awestruck with its visual storytelling prowess at premieres across the USA. Sharing update on Kalki 2898 AD box office collections, the distributors claimed that the film is witnessing a "unanimous epic blockbuster response," adding that the Prabhas starrer "left everyone stunned and speechless with its visual storytelling at the USA premieres."

According to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, while RRR managed to gross $3.3 million on its opening day, Kalki AD 2898 has surged ahead with $3.5 million. Industry insiders predict the film will soar to Rs 200 crore worldwide, with a domestic haul of Rs 140 crore and an overseas collection of Rs 60 crore.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Devarakonda make special appearances, with music composed by the talented Santhosh Narayanan.