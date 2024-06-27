Kalki 2898 AD X Review: Prabhas-Big B's epic clash, Deepika's screen presence floor fans; Cliffhanger Climax hints at a sequel?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, has finally hit theatres amid massive fan frenzy. The early reviews of the Nag Ashwin directorial have made their way to social media, with mostly favourable reviews. The First Day First Shows (FDFS) exhibit positive response with X users complimenting Prabhas' screen presence and visuals.

The film was released on June 27, with early morning shows timed around 4:00 am. The early morning screenings scream Prabhas mania as shows went houseful. Now, social media is abuzz with reviews of the mytho-sci-fi action thriller. Taking to X, a social media user praised the Baahubali star, writing: "#kalki2898ad just got done with imqx screening. Peak visuals and world building. Prabhas’s screen presence matched Amitabh’s performance which says a lot about Prabhas than the director. Movie is good overall that will make you wait for the next part. But Nagi failed on basics."

Another post on X read: "Good First With Excellent Interval.. #Prabhas Characterization is the one we personally love more.. that funny character arc.. Excited For 2nd Half #Kalki2898AD" After catching FDFS, an X user shared: KALKI 2898 AD was outstanding! A visually magnificent sci-fi experience. It had a little bit of “Blade Runner” & “Mad Max” in there as well. The Prabhas VS Amitabh Bachchan fight scene was epic. And Deepika & Disha were so gorgeous, they made my head spin."

Another fan of Prabhas on X wrote: "Blending mythology to sci-fi was a great idea, I would say the team pulled it off. Fantastic visuals, world building, CGI, story telling and music. You will literally have goosebumps when #amitabachan enters the story. The climax is haunting me. #Prabhas hats off!" Many on social media hinted at a possible sequel with a climax that leaves viewers wanting more.

The multi-lingual, multi-starrer film will see cameos of Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan and others, apart from Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Anna Ben, Keerthy Suresh and others in key roles. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.