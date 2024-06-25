Kalki 2898 AD X Kantara: Rishab Shetty Takes Prabhas' Bujji for a Spin in Epic Crossover; Amplifies Movie Buzz - Watch

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty, known for his part in the movie Kantara, recently got behind the wheels of Bujji, the futuristic car from Kalki 2898 AD. The ambitious project, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is a sci-fi thriller that aims to alter the dynamics of the genre in Indian film history. With so much on stake, the makers have gone to great lengths to maintain the buzz.

The official Twitter feed of Kalki 2898 AD shared a glimpse of Kalki x Kantara crossover with Shetty driving Bujji through Kundapura. The video begins with people greeting Rishab with dhols and shots of Bujji. Later, Rishab drives Bujji while he enjoys himself under the observation of someone in the back. Rishab comments on the 6-ton beast, saying, "It was an amazing experience to take Bujji for a spin."

Shetty offered his heartfelt wishes to Prabhas, the lead actor in Kalki 2898 AD, expressing his appreciation for the superstar. He also encouraged moviegoers to watch the film in theatres on June 27, saying, "Best wishes, The film, Bhairavaa and Bujji. Kalki will be released on June 27. Get to the theatres and witness it on the big screen; best wishes, Prabhas sir." Shetty's driving in Bujji has brought an interesting element to the highly anticipated film, generating hype and fuelling expectations for its release.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, stars a strong ensemble and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English theatres on June 27, 2024. On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently filming Kantara: Chapter 1, which will serve as a prequel to Kantara: A Legend. Shetty is reported to appear in the second installment of this film, playing Lord Shiva.