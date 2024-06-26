Kalki 2898 AD Unstoppable in Overseas Markets despite Cancellation of Few Shows in Canada - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is all set to hit theatres in one day, generating unparalleled buzz. Directed by the critically acclaimed Nag Ashwin, the film has been the talk of the town since the trailer was dropped, hyping the film further and leading to unprecedented advance booking numbers. Kalki 2898 AD has broken multiple international records, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach $4 million in pre-sales in North America, despite reports of cancellation of a few screenings in Canada.

As of now, more than 100,000 tickets have been sold for the premiere, as announced by the makers on their official X handle. The film has already made over $1.3 million in pre-sales at the popular Cinemark theatre chain, setting an all-time record. With these milestones, Kalki 2898 AD is ready to break even more records, highlighting Prabhas' tremendous star power.

However, ahead of its global release, more than 15 IMAX shows in Hindi were unexpectedly cancelled, with impacted viewers receiving email notices. The news has left Prabhas fans heartbroken, with many expressing their dissatisfaction on social media. IMAX screenings in other worldwide cities remain unchanged, assuring fans a premium movie experience.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Sobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, and Mrunal Thakur. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the multilingual film, which will be released in different formats, including 3D and 4DX.