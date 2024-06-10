Kalki 2898 AD Trailer release time REVEALED, Advance Bookings in USA for Prabhas Starrer Vroom at 'Top Gear'

Hyderabad: In a few hours from now, the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD trailer will be out. Ahead of the trailer release, excitement is building up in the USA as the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, gears up for its release. The overseas distribution company, Prathyangira Cinemas, took to social media to announce that advance bookings for the film are now open.

The news was shared on Instagram, accompanied by a poster that had, "Bookings open now" written on it. The caption of the post read, "The raiders are READY. The gear is at the TOP. Why wait? Let’s go - Full Speed Darlings! #Kalki2898AD Bookings Open Now! Stay tuned to @prathyangiraus … more blasting announcements on the way!!" Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Kalki 2000CR Loading." Another wrote, "Not opend at Tampa Florida waiting."

The makers will be releasing Kalki 2898 AD trailer today at 7pm. Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the sci-fi drama, share the update on Kalki 2898 AD trailer release and wrote, ""𝐇𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 💥💥💥 #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Today at 7 PM."

The Nag Ashwin directorial, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Dulquer Salmaan, has already generated significant buzz in North America. Despite the trailer yet to be released, which is due today, the advance booking response has been phenomenal. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 27, but the excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly counting down the days.

In just three days since the booking opened, the number of screens and locations has seen a remarkable increase. The film's first look was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con last year, in the presence of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Dagubbati. The movie is scheduled to premiere in the USA on June 26.

To build up the hype, the makers recently organised a grand event in Hyderabad, where Prabhas launched his futuristic car 'Bujji' from the movie. The car is now being taken on a nationwide tour, giving fans a chance to see it up close. Additionally, an animation prelude has been launched to provide context to the film's narrative, which spans from 3102 BC to 2898 AD.