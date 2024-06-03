Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer Announcement Coming up, US Advance Booking Opens on THIS Date

Hyderabad: Excitement is soaring for the much-anticipated pan-India spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD, especially after the release of animated prelude, Bujji and Bhairava. Director Nag Ashwin's meticulous world-building and Prabhas' charm have fans eagerly awaiting update on film's trailer launch and subsequent release later this month.

Kalki 2898 Ad Trailer to Be out Soon

The latest buzz around Prabhas starrer hints that the trailer announcement for Kalki 2898 AD will drop today, June 3, with the theatrical trailer likely to debut on June 7. This timing coincides with the conclusion of Lok Sabha election 2024, making it an opportune moment to kickstart the promotional campaign.

Runtime and Advance Booking in US

Advance bookings for Kalki 2898 AD in the US will commence on June 8, with the film's US distributor tweeting that the movie's runtime is expected to be 2 hours and 50 minutes. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to certify the film, so the official word on exact runtime remains pending.

Bujji and Bhairava Adding to the Excitement

The recently launched animated series, Bujji and Bhairava, has only intensified the anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD. Offering a glimpse into the fusion of mythology and sci-fi, the first two episode of the series on Prime Video sets the stage for the film's release.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, this sci-fi extravaganza bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies is set for a grand release on June 27. The music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

With Big B already introduced as Ashwatthama, the team is gearing up to unveil more characters through engaging promotional content. Made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, Kalki 2898 AD promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

Coming off the heels of the blockbuster Salaar, with Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is seemingly all set to deliver yet another massive entertainer, if enthusiastic response to film's promotional assets is anything to go by.