Kalki 2898 AD To Stream Soon: Discover The OTT Platform And Release Date Details

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is set to release on OTT platforms after grossing over Rs 1100 crore globally. The Hindi version will stream on Netflix, while Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions will be available on Prime Video from August 22.

Hyderabad: The film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, after its successful theatrical run that saw it gross over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, is set to make its entry into the world of OTT platforms. The movie was released in theatres on June 27 and has already achieved remarkable domestic collections, surpassing Rs 770 crore. In just 28 days, it secured an impressive global box office collection of Rs 1100 crore.

Both Netflix and Prime Video have announced that the sci-fi mythological film will be available for streaming across various languages on their platforms. The Hindi version is slated for release on Netflix beginning August 22, while versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam will be available on Amazon Prime Video on the same date.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also boasts a talented cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in significant roles. The film has resonated very well with viewers thanks to its distinctive narrative and exceptional performances by the cast.

The box office success of Kalki 2898 AD reflects its engaging story and impressive production quality. Audiences are notably excited about its streaming availability, which will allow them to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes, revisiting the cinematic journey.

The strategy to release the film on these streaming giants will significantly enhance its accessibility, allowing Kalki 2898 AD to connect with a broader audience across various languages and regions. This tactic not only aims to increase viewership but also addresses the diverse linguistic needs of viewers, ensuring more people can enjoy this groundbreaking movie.

