Kalki 2898 AD Roars in Texas: Prabhas' Magnum Opus to Smash RRR's Pre-Sale Record

Hyderabad: As Nag Ashwin's epic mythological saga Kalki 2898 AD braces for release, the pre-sales are at an all-time high. The highly anticipated Prabhas starrer is all set to hit screens worldwide on June 27. With the film's release date nearing, the buzz around the film is not only at its peak in India, but in the overseas markets as well.

In the biggest news for Prabhas' fans, excitement for the release of Kalki 2898 AD in Texas has skyrocketed, with pre-sales already nearing $500k, just days before its worldwide release. This figure is estimated to surpass the highest recorded pre-sales held by SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stood at 525K+. Ardent fans of Prabhas predict that Kalki 2898 AD will break this record within the next day or two, marking a monumental achievement for the megastar.

The pre-sales demonstrate Prabhas' strong fan base in Texas. The unprecedented surge in pre-sales also reflects fervent anticipation for the film's release, cementing Texas as a stronghold of support for Prabhas and ensuring a promising start for Kalki 2898 AD at the box office. The film still has 8 days to go and going by the response received on the film's promotional materials, it is safe to assume that Kalki is poised to eclipse Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR's pre-sales record in Texas.

The Nag Ashwin directorial is a post-apocalyptic film inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.