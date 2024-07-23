ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD To Aavesham: South Films Dominate IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

IMDb released its list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far), featuring a mix of Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam productions. Leading the list is the Telugu sci-fi film Kalki 2898-AD, followed by the Malayalam thriller Manjummel Boys and the Hindi action film Fighter.

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far (Photo: Film posters)

Hyderabad: The Internet Movie Database, widely known as IMDb, released the list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) on Tuesday. This includes five Hindi, two Telugu, and three Malayalam productions, forming a list of the top ten Indian movies that have captivated audiences this year. Here are the films boasting the highest ratings on IMDb, showcasing the best of the Indian film industry thus far.

The lead is Kalki 2898 AD, as shown by the page views of IMDb users. This Telugu science fiction film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic landscape, the narrative revolves around a group undertaking a perilous mission to rescue an unborn child named Kalki.

Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival thriller helmed by Chidambaram, ranks second in the list. The story centres on a group of friends from Manjummel who venture on a vacation to Kodaikanal. However, their escapade takes a shocking turn when a member of their party becomes trapped within the Guna Caves, a tale inspired by a true event that occurred in 2006.

In the third spot, we have Fighter, featuring Bollywood's Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. This Hindi action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and marks the beginning of an aerial action franchise. Following Fighter, the list includes the Telugu superhero film HanuMan, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan, along with Laapataa Ladies and Article 370, which rank fourth to seventh respectively.

In eighth place is Premalu, a romantic comedy from Malayalam cinema directed by Girish AD. Additionally, Aavesham and Munjya join the ranks, occupying the ninth and tenth positions on the list respectively.

The rankings are based on the actual page views of IMDb's extensive user base, surpassing 250 million visitors monthly from around the globe, who turn to the platform for recommendations on what films to watch.

TAGGED:

