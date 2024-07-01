ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Rides Box Office Tsunami: Global Gross Reaches Rs 555 Cr, Hindi Version Crosses Rs 115 Cr in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Updated : Jul 1, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has set new box office records since its June 27 release, grossing Rs 555 crore globally within four days. The Hindi version alone earned Rs 115 crore in the first weekend.

Hyderabad: The recently released film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has shattered box office records and is redefining the benchmarks of success. Since its release on June 27, this Nag Ashwin-directed epic dystopian sci-fi actioner has been on a relentless march towards unprecedented heights, amassing a staggering Rs 555 crore globally within just four days of its release. The Hindi version has crossed Rs 115 crore in the first weekend.

Taking to X (previously called Twitter) on Monday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD confirmed the film's remarkable feat, stating that Kalki 2898 AD had grossed a whopping Rs 555 crore worldwide by the end of the opening weekend. "555 CRORES & counting…💥 The BIGGEST FORCES are dominating the GLOBAL BOX OFFICE, show no signs of slowing down ⚡️ #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki," the tweet read.

Back in India, Kalki 2898 AD continued its triumphant march, earning an estimated Rs 85 crore on Sunday, which brought its total domestic collection to a staggering Rs 302 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This collection has surpassed the previous record by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which had minted Rs 286 crore in the same timeframe. SRK's Jawan was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023.

A closer analysis of the film's box office performance reveals that the Telugu version has been the primary contributor to its success, which garnered Rs 162.1 crore. The Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have also chipped in with significant earnings, amounting to Rs 18.3 crore, Rs 110.5 crore, Rs 9.7 crore, and Rs 1.8 crore, respectively, by the end of the opening weekend.

Kalki 2898 AD has already become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Its global opening of Rs 191.5 crore ranks as the third-highest ever for an Indian movie, outperforming the opening day records of blockbuster hits like KGF 2 and Jawan. Although RRR and Baahubali 2 continue to occupy the top two spots, Kalki 2898 AD has become Prabhas' second-biggest opener.

