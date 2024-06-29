Kalki 2898 AD Producer Aswani Dutt Announces 60% Completion Of Sequel Shoot

Hyderabad: The sequel to the much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD has achieved a significant milestone, with 60 per cent of the film's production now complete. According to C Aswani Dutt, the head of the production house Vyjayanthi Films, the team has successfully filmed a significant portion of the movie, leaving only a few major scenes to be completed.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Dutt revealed that while a considerable amount of filming has been wrapped up, there are still some pivotal scenes pending. He assured fans that the release date for the movie will be announced once the remaining filming is completed. This update has sparked widespread excitement and joy among fans and movie enthusiasts, who have been eagerly awaiting news, on the sequel's progress.

Despite the considerable progress made, the makers have not yet disclosed a release date for Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, the Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, captivated audiences with its distinctive blend of science fiction and mythology, setting high expectations for the continuation of the story.

With a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the anticipation for the sequel is noticeable. The film's production team has been working tirelessly to bring this epic story to life, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them.