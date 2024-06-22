ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Starrer Soon To Zoom Past RRR, Salaar Records, Sees Explosive Advance Ticket Sales in North America

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is generating significant excitement in North America, with the latest trailer boosting advance ticket sales. The film, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has already surpassed $2.2 million in premiere day sales, primarily from the American market.

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated release of Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD draws near, the North American box office is poised to witness a phenomenal surge in ticket sales. The latest trailer, which was unveiled on Thursday, has already made a mark, with a significant impact on advance bookings.

Starring an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD has shattered the US $2 million mark in premiere day sales in North America, with a current total collection of US $2.2 million. A staggering US $2 million of this amount has been generated from the American market alone, with nearly 66,000 tickets sold, while the remaining amount comes from Canada.

As the film gears up for its release on June 27, 2024, it is now on track to secure a spot among the top two highest-grossing premiere day sales in the North American circuit, immediately after SS Rajamouli's RRR, which holds the current record with US $2.75 million, and Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which raked in US $2.3 million.

The North American market has emerged as a significant revenue generator for Indian films in recent years, thanks to the success of films like the Bahubali series, KGF franchise, Jawan, and Animal. In the past 24 hours alone, Kalki 2898 AD has sold an impressive 8,000 tickets, amassing over US $220,000.

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, purchased the first ticket of Kalki 2898 AD from producer C Aswani Dutt at a recent Mumbai event and presented it as a gift to his co-star and old friend, Kamal Haasan, who essays the role of Supreme Yaskin. With its release just around the corner, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to take the box office by storm.

