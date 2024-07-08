Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Zooms past Rs 900 Cr Mark Worldwide, Soon to Enter Rs 1000 Cr Club Globally

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD continues its remarkable box office streak. In the latest update, the Prabhas starrer broke Rs 900 crore threshold in worldwide collections. The mythological sci-fi film hit theatres on June 27.

Sharing the update on its official Instagram handle, Vyajanthi Movies wrote: "Raging towards the magical milestone…" The makers cannot stop gushing over its overwhelming run at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD is just one step short of the massive 1000 cr mark.

The Prabhas-starrer has been a blockbuster at the domestic box office, clocking Rs 506.87 crore by its 11th day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Nag Ashwin's futuristic sci-fi saga, Kalki 2898 AD, has garnered acclaim for its rich and imaginative world. Comparisons to the Harry Potter series abound, although Nag clarified in an interview that it drew inspiration from other Hollywood movies.

When asked about Marvel's Iron Man franchise, Nag mentioned, "We grew up watching Marvel films. I would say Guardians of the Galaxy was more of an influence than Iron Man. Definitely, Star Wars is a huge influence. I love Star Wars, so that is subconsciously a part of my aesthetic." He also revealed that Harshith Reddy's character, Luke, was inspired by Luke Skywalker from Star Wars.

However, Nag denied any influence from Harry Potter, specifically regarding Kamal Haasan's portrayal as Supreme Yaskin, rumored to be modeled after the franchise's antagonist, Lord Voldemort.

The mythological and sci-fi spectacle, touted as India's most expensive film with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, debuted globally on June 27 in six languages.