Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Sci-Fi Film Sets Box Office on Fire with over Rs 200 Cr in India in Just Three Days

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. In addition to earning over Rs 200 crore in the domestic market, the Nag Ashwin-directed movie, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the key roles, is predicted to do exceptionally well on Sunday. On Saturday, day 3 of its release, Kalki 2898 AD amassed Rs 67.1 Cr India net across languages, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total to over Rs 200 crore.

In just three days, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed over Rs 220 Cr in revenue in India. Hindi (Rs 72.5 Cr) and Tamil (Rs 12.8 Cr) have contributed the most, with Telugu screenings accounting for the largest share at Rs 126.9 Cr. According to reports, Kalki 2898 AD made over Rs 100 crore (gross) in box office receipts on just the third day of release. In the meantime, a record-breaking 1.28 million tickets for an Indian film were sold on BookMyShow in the previous 24 hours. The tremendous response has excited fans, and Sunday's collections are predicted to be exceptional.

Kalki 2898 AD made history at the box office by earning an incredible Rs 191 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the third-highest opener in Indian cinema history, just behind RRR (Rs 223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore). Kalki 2898 AD has broken the worldwide opening records of KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Sahoo (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore) with its enormous day 1 collection.

The film was released in all South Indian languages and in both 2D and 3D for Hindi. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama, Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas plays Bhairava, and Deepika plays SUM-80 in the movie. Along with cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Faria Abdullah, and others, the movie also stars Disha Patani as Roxie. The Pan India movie is set in a dystopian future and is greatly influenced by Mahabharat.