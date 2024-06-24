ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Recalls Telling Nag Ashwin Not to 'Torture' Kamal Haasan, Makers Reveal Veteran Came on Board after a Year of Chasing

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Kamal Haasan's casting as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD was a year-long challenge, according to producer Swapna Dutt. Back then, Prabhas to advised Nag Ashwin against pressuring the screen icon thinking "why would he do it?"

Kamal Haasan's casting as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD was a year-long challenge, according to producer Swapna Dutt. Back then, Prabhas to advised Nag Ashwin against pressuring the screen icon thinking "why would he do it?"
Kamal Haasan's casting as Supreme Yaskin was the hardest to finalise (Video grab)

Kalki 2898 AD makers reveal Kamal Haasan Came on Board after a Year of Chasing (PR Handout)

Hyderabad: With just three days left until its release, Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD, billed as the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema history, is generating immense buzz. The film boasts a stellar cast, with Kamal Haasan's role as Supreme Yaskin being the hardest to finalise.

Ahead of its highly anticipated release, film's cast and producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt have shared intriguing tales and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the film. The conversation between cast and makers of the film captures moments from the pre-release event in Mumbai, where Amitabh Bacchchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Aswini Dutt's daughters Swapna and Priyanka are seen together.

In the promotional video, they delve into the challenges of casting Kamal Haasan. Swapna Dutt, one of the film's producers, remarks, "One of the most difficult castings ever was Kamal sir." Prabhas adds, "Kamal sir, yeah, he was so worried." Swapna elaborates, "You know, we were shooting, but then like, 'Yaskin, when is Yaskin coming? The whole film is Yaskin but where is Yaskin?' And how would you cast this person who is equal and true or like mightier than these two superheroes? Who is it? And then we could only think of Kamal sir. It took us one year to figure this." Prabhas chimed in, "I was like why will he do it? Don't torture him. Just leave."

Kamal Haasan reflects, "It's not a question of torture. Self-doubt comes, you know. He has done this. (Pointing towards Amitabh and Prabhas) What am I going to do? That was the reason. And it's not that I've played bad guys before. Even as a lead bad guy, psychopaths and all that. But this is something else."

Prabhas nods in agreement with Kamal, acknowledging that this role was a first for him. He joins his hands and says, "We are lucky to have Kamal sir."

Kalki 2898 AD, which has been in production for five years and reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, is all set to hit theaters on June 27. After multiple delays, the film will finally release worldwide in multiple languages.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD Advance Bookings Day 1: Pre-Sales for Prabhas Starrer Soar, Early Morning Shows Added to Meet Fans' Frenzy
  2. Kalki 2898 AD: Ahead of Film's Release, Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Apology from Prabhas Fans - Know Why
  3. Theme of Kalki 2898 AD to be unveiled in Mathura today, Digital release tomorrow

TAGGED:

KALKI 2898 AD TRIVIAKLAKI PROMOTIONSKAMAL HAASAN AS SUPREME YASKINKAMAL HAASAN CASTING IN KALKI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.