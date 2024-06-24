Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Recalls Telling Nag Ashwin Not to 'Torture' Kamal Haasan, Makers Reveal Veteran Came on Board after a Year of Chasing

Kalki 2898 AD makers reveal Kamal Haasan Came on Board after a Year of Chasing (PR Handout)

Hyderabad: With just three days left until its release, Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD, billed as the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema history, is generating immense buzz. The film boasts a stellar cast, with Kamal Haasan's role as Supreme Yaskin being the hardest to finalise.

Ahead of its highly anticipated release, film's cast and producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt have shared intriguing tales and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the film. The conversation between cast and makers of the film captures moments from the pre-release event in Mumbai, where Amitabh Bacchchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Aswini Dutt's daughters Swapna and Priyanka are seen together.

In the promotional video, they delve into the challenges of casting Kamal Haasan. Swapna Dutt, one of the film's producers, remarks, "One of the most difficult castings ever was Kamal sir." Prabhas adds, "Kamal sir, yeah, he was so worried." Swapna elaborates, "You know, we were shooting, but then like, 'Yaskin, when is Yaskin coming? The whole film is Yaskin but where is Yaskin?' And how would you cast this person who is equal and true or like mightier than these two superheroes? Who is it? And then we could only think of Kamal sir. It took us one year to figure this." Prabhas chimed in, "I was like why will he do it? Don't torture him. Just leave."

Kamal Haasan reflects, "It's not a question of torture. Self-doubt comes, you know. He has done this. (Pointing towards Amitabh and Prabhas) What am I going to do? That was the reason. And it's not that I've played bad guys before. Even as a lead bad guy, psychopaths and all that. But this is something else."

Prabhas nods in agreement with Kamal, acknowledging that this role was a first for him. He joins his hands and says, "We are lucky to have Kamal sir."

Kalki 2898 AD, which has been in production for five years and reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, is all set to hit theaters on June 27. After multiple delays, the film will finally release worldwide in multiple languages.