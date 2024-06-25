ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Ready to Dominate Box Office, Hyderabad Multiplex Sets Record with 42 Shows of Prabhas starrer on Opening Day

Kalki 2898 AD is generating a lot of buzz with record-breaking advance ticket sales and is set to make its box office debut on June 27. To accommodate the growing demand, a multiplex in Hyderabad is all set to have 42 shows of the film on opening day.

Hyderabad: Prabhas, a pan-Indian star, is gearing up to take over the world with the epic mytho-sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, which will be released in theatres across the globe on Thursday (June 27, 2024). This highly anticipated film, directed by Nag Ashwin, appears to be a massive cinematic experience. Bookings for the film have opened in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states throughout the country. Many multiplexes in Hyderabad are hosting a large number of shows for the magnum opus.

Aparna Cinemas, a newly opened multiplex, holds the record for arranging 42 shows on its first day. Tickets for all of these screenings stand 'SOLD OUT,' illustrating the enormous demand for this film. According to the ticketing platform Bookmyshow, almost 36,000 tickets were sold in the first 60 minutes, with all Telangana shows sold out. More than two lakh tickets have been sold across India for the film on its first day, and with more multiplexes yet to begin bookings, this total might well double.

Kalki is the first Indian film to be played on all 210 IMAX screens. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is in line to become the third Indian film (after RRR and Baahubali 2) to bank an opening of Rs 200 crores at the worldwide box office on June 27. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Rajendra Prasad, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, Shobana, Anna Ben, Mrunal Thakur, and Harshith Malgireddy. This mammoth opus, backed by the legendary production house Vyjayanthi Movies, is slated for a multilingual release in IMAX, 4DX, and 3D formats around the world.

