Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Magnum Opus Sets Box Office on Fire with Record-Breaking Advance Sales in North America

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, a highly awaited film, is creating waves at the international box office, owing to the star power of global superstar Prabhas. In the Nag Ashwin directorial, Prabhas plays the titular role of Bhairava. According to the most recent data, the mythical sci-fi drama is garnering massive response in North America as the film opens advance sales for day 1.

With an astounding $3 million (gross) in pre-sales and day-one earnings, it has been the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone in North America. Despite the high prices, tickets to Kalki 2898 AD are selling quickly. As per Sacnilk, for its opening day in India, Kalki 2898 AD has already sold over 2.7 lakh tickets. The Nag Ashwin-directed film is expected to do well at the box office, with the South markets leading the way so far, given Prabhas' status as one of the biggest superstars there, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions.

According to a statistic released by the trade website, Kalki 2898 AD sold 2,73,054 tickets across the country on Monday, resulting in a total pre-sales revenue of Rs 15.92 crore. While practically the whole South Indian market has kickstarted advance bookings, more and more screens in the north are opening up for screenings. Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD will experience a significant increase in pre-sales activity this week following the pre-release event.

The second trailer and pre-release events held last week successfully added to the buzz surrounding its release, which is likely to be reflected in advance booking. Fans anxiously await the performances of Prabhas Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and others. This sci-fi mythological film is backed by the acclaimed production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The Prabhas starrer will be released in several languages and different formats (IMAX, 4DX, and 3D) on June 27, 2024.