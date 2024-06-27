ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: THESE Platforms Acquire Digital Rights of Prabhas Starrer

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

As Kalki 2898 AD hits theatres today, June 27, fans eagerly await the OTT release of the movie. The movie, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, has sold its digital streaming rights to Netflix and Prime Video, but its official OTT release date remains unannounced.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, has finally made its way to the big screens on June 27, sending fans into a frenzy. As the movie begins its theatrical run, movie enthusiasts are also eagerly awaiting its digital debut on OTT platforms. Although the exact date of its online premiere remains under wraps, it's been reported that two prominent streaming services have successfully acquired the digital rights to the film.

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, this ambitious project draws inspiration from ancient Hindu scriptures. Made with a budget of Rs 600 crore, the film has already managed to regain a significant portion of its costs through the sale of its digital streaming rights. According to reports, Netflix has secured the rights to the Hindi version of the film for a whopping Rs 175 crore, while Prime Video has acquired the rights for the southern languages for approximately Rs 200 crore.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, as well as Disha Patani and Brahmanandam. Produced by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film was primarily shot in Telugu, with select scenes re-shot in Hindi to cater to a broader audience.

As of now, the official OTT release date of Kalki 2898 AD is yet to be announced. Fans will have to wait patiently for an official announcement from the makers regarding the digital premiere of this highly anticipated sci-fi extravaganza.

