Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Could Face Delay; Buzz Around Sequel of Prabhas Starrer Grows

Hyderabad: Amidst the roaring success of Nag Ashwin’s latest blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, talks have already begun swirling around its digital release. Starring the charismatic Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD has set the box office on fire. Nag Ashwin's directorial prowess and Prabhas's star power are clearly resonating with audiences, is early response to the mytho-sci-fi drama is anything to go by.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release

Recent reports suggest a delay in Kalki 2898 AD OTT release. As reported earlier, Amazon Prime has secured the rights for all South languages, with Netflix acquiring the rights for the Hindi version. According to latest reports, the makers are in negotiations with the OTT giants regarding postponement of Kalki's OTT release.

The film was said to arrive on digital platforms in late July, however, the latest buzz hints that the Prabhas starrer is most likely to stream from the second week of September. Given the film's robust performance in theatres, the makers are keen on extending its theatrical run.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Anticipation for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is mounting. With plans confirmed for a part two, fans are eager to delve deeper into the world of Kalki. The film's conclusion teased further developments, leaving audiences intrigued about what lies ahead.