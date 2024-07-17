Wait Gets Longer! Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Not Happening Anytime Soon

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, the tentpole release of the year, has stormed the box office, emerging as one of the top-grossing movies of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this unique blend of science fiction and Indian mythology hit screens worldwide on June 27 in six languages. It quickly crossed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone, demonstrating its massive popularity.

Fans who thronged theatres for its visual extravaganza are now eagerly awaiting its digital release. According to reports, Kalki 2898 AD will make its OTT debut about 10 weeks after its theatrical run, likely in early September.

Prime Video India has secured streaming rights for regional language versions like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, while Netflix India will stream the Hindi version. However, specific release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film has garnered acclaim across the industry. Kamal Haasan, who portrayed antagonist Yaskin, recently shared his joy over the film's global success, surpassing Rs 1,000 crore. "I've been part of over 250 films, but few achieve this milestone," he said in a heartfelt video message.

Haasan hinted at a significant role in the sequel, adding to the anticipation among fans. "You'll see more of me in the second part," he teased.

Director Nag Ashwin, discussing the film's success with Variety, revealed they have completed 25 to 30 days of shooting for the sequel, with more to come. He assured fans that all loose ends from the first part would be tied up in the second installment.