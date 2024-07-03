Darling's Global Domination! Kalki 2898 AD Nears Rs 700 Cr Mark, Becomes Prabhas' 4th Film to Cross Rs 600 Cr Feat Worldwide

Hyderabad: The recently released film, Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, has achieved tremendous success, surpassing the Rs 600 crore milestone at the global box office within just six days of its release. Despite experiencing a slight decline in collections on the fifth and sixth days, the film's overall gross collections have remarkably exceeded its production budget.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala reports that the movie has garnered an impressive Rs 680 crore globally, with India contributing a substantial Rs 370.2 crore to the total. The Telugu-speaking regions have played a significant role in the film's success, collecting Rs 193.3 crore. Kalki 2898 AD now becomes Prabhas' fourth film to surpass Rs 600 crore globally after the Baahubali franchise and Salaar.

As the movie inches closer to the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide collections across all languages, the makers have announced that the film has generated a business of Rs 55 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 680 crore. The movie has maintained a steady pace in its weekday collections, following a successful weekend.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a gripping dystopian sci-fi narrative that revolves around Bhairava, a bounty hunter played by Prabhas, who strives to accumulate sufficient units to secure a place in the Complex. The film features an ensemble cast, including Keerthy Suresh as the voice of Bujji, an AI bot and Bhairava's trusted sidekick. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan deliver standout performances as Ashwatthama, Sumathi, and Supreme Yaskin, respectively.