Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin to Wrap Prabhas' Part First with Few Scenes Remaining

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, hailed as one of the year's most anticipated releases, is currently in its production stage. The film, directed by Prabhas, promises to be an epic sci-fi thriller that draws influence from legendary characters. In addition to Prabhas, Deepika Padukone plays the female lead opposite him, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie.

According to a portal, director Nag Ashwin has prioritised finishing Prabhas' sections first. There is a basic idea for next week to complete the remaining few patchwork sequences with the Rebel Star. Prabhas' portrayal as a superhero is a huge first in his career, which has sparked even more excitement among his fans.

Prabhas recently returned from Italy, where he shot a special song sequence with Disha Patani. The ensemble features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, which adds to the film's buzz. Notably, Kamal Haasan is expected to play the antagonist.

Rumours suggest that the film may encounter delays due to the announcement of the Andhra Pradesh elections. Speculations claim that the May 9, 2024 release date may be postponed, raising fear among enthusiastic fans. Despite these concerns, the production team continues to work on the cinematic masterpiece.

The project is getting closer to completion as Prabhas' shoot is scheduled to wrap up soon. Earlier, there were reports that Prabhas would shortly begin working on the film's dubbing, implying that the film is nearing the end of production. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD created waves with its ground-breaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, winning widespread acclaim. Kalki 2898 AD will be hitting theatres on May 9, 2024.