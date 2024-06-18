Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin Makes Interesting Revelation About Prabhas Starrer, Says the Film Serves as the Climax of All Puranas and Epics

Hyderabad: As the release date draws near, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are sparing no effort to keep the buzz alive for the movie. Following the trailer and the first single Bhairava Anthem, director Nag Ashwin is now set to take us on a journey through his ambitious project starring Prabhas in the lead.

In anticipation of the film's launch, the makers will be releasing a series of short video glimpses titled "The Prelude Of Kalki 2898 AD". These videos will unveil the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into crafting the film. Today, on June 18, the makers unveiled the first episode of "The Prelude Of Kalki 2898 AD".

The video begins with Nag Ashwin sharing how watching sci-fi classics like Pataal Bhairavi (1985), Aditya 369 (1991), and Bhairava Dweepam (1994) left him pondering about the absence of Indian essence in such tales, even though he found all these films wonderful.

He then reveals that Kalki 2898 AD starts right where the epic Mahabharat concludes. The filmmaker describes how, with pure creative imagination, he envisioned depicting the unfolding of Kaliyug. Nag Ashwin, a National Award-winning filmmaker, envisioned Kalki 2898 AD as the "FINAL END", a culmination of all ancient Puranas and epics. He believes that while the story is deeply rooted in Indian mythology, it holds universal appeal.

Nag Ashwin discloses that it took him five years to fully flesh out the storyline, exploring themes of light, darkness, and the destiny of humanity. He concludes the 2-minute and 25-second video on an anticipatory note, eager to see how audiences react to this unique fusion of mythology and sci-fi.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. Kalki 2898 AD features a stellar cast led by Prabhas and includes some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry. Nag Ashwin orchestrated a casting coup, bringing together stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani to breathe life into his vision. With high expectations, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit theatres on June 27.