Kalki 2898 AD Marks 50 Days at Box Office on Independence Day; THIS Is How Much Prabhas Starrer Minted so Far

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan has achieved a significant milestone by completing 50 days at the box office. Released on June 27, 2024, the film marked its golden jubilee on Independence Day on Thursday. The magnum opus has made headlines for its impressive performance and record-breaking earnings.

Kalki 2898 AD opened with a strong global collection of Rs 191.5 crore and Rs 95 crore domestically. Over the past 50 days, it has surpassed Rs 1100 crore worldwide and has set a new record by exceeding the domestic box office collection of Shahrukh Khan’s Jawaan, which stood at Rs 640.25 crore. This achievement also marks the first 1000-crore film for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s third, following her roles in Pathaan and Jawaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has grossed an estimated Rs 1042 crores, including Rs 645.80 crores at the domestic box office till its 49th at the theatres. The film on Wednesday made Rs 0.30 crore, taking a 14 percent fall from its previous day's earnings.

To commemorate this success, the makers of the film posted a celebratory message on Instagram with a poster of Prabhas from the sci-fiction film. The post expressed gratitude to the audience, highlighting their role in the film’s global success. Taking to Instagram, the makers wrote: "A moment of glory. Proudly celebrating 50 DAYS of #Kalki2898AD. A big thank you to our incredible audience for making our film flourish across the world. #50DaysForKalki2898AD"

The film stretches from Mahabharata to the distant future of 2898 AD, with notable cameos from Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salman adding to its appeal. Kalki 2898 AD has garnered widespread acclaim for its ambitious storyline and star-studded cast, solidifying its place as one of the year’s major blockbusters.