Kalki 2898 AD Mania: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Catches Prabhas Starrer on Release Day - Watch

Hyderabad: Fans thronged to the cinema halls today after Prabhas' much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD hit the silver screens amid massive expectations. Scores of people packed theatres in Hyderabad to see Kalki 2898 AD among which Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan was also spotted. Akira was seen with his friends wearing Kalki 2898 AD T-shirt, heading to catch a screening of the film in Hyderabad.

Videos of Akira from the cinema hall have gone viral on social media. Akira looks like a Nag Ashwin admirer and fond of the sci-fi genre as he ventures out to catch the first-day show. He seems like a big movie buff as the former was also seen attending the re-release of Thammudu, Pawan's 1999 hit film, a couple of weeks ago.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. With Kalki 2898 AD out in cinema halls, fans could be spotted gathered outside the cinemas in various areas. In another videos, Prabhas fans were spotted in a festive mood dancing to the beats of the dhol.

For the unversed, Akira Nandan is actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's son with his ex-wife Renu Desai. Pawan recently was elected as the Deputy Chief Minsiter of Telangana following his win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.