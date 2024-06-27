Kalki 2898 AD Makers Urge Fans to Say No to Spoilers and Piracy: 'Poured Blood and Sweat into Bringing This Vision to Fruition'

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has finally hit the silver screens today, June 27, amidst great excitement. Ahead of its release, the makers made a fervent plea to fans and audiences to stand against piracy and spoilers.
On June 26, the official Twitter handle of Kalki 2898 AD shared a heartfelt message underlining the need to preserve the cinematic magic by avoiding spoilers and strictly adhering to anti-piracy measures.
In their statement, they conveyed, "This has been a journey of four long years and a testament to the immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and the team. No stone was left unturned in bringing this story to a global audience; there was no compromise on quality. The team has poured blood and sweat into bringing this vision to fruition."
The makers passionately appealed to fans to show reverence and safeguard the film, stating, "Let's respect cinema and the craft. We kindly request not to reveal spoilers, provide minute-by-minute updates, or engage in piracy that could spoil the experience for audiences! Let's come together to safeguard the film's content and celebrate its success. Regards, Vyjayanthi Movies."
Kalki 2898 AD features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts music by Santhosh Narayanan and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.
