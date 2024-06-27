Kalki 2898 AD Makers Urge Fans to Say No to Spoilers and Piracy: 'Poured Blood and Sweat into Bringing This Vision to Fruition'

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has finally hit the silver screens today, June 27, amidst great excitement. Ahead of its release, the makers made a fervent plea to fans and audiences to stand against piracy and spoilers.

On June 26, the official Twitter handle of Kalki 2898 AD shared a heartfelt message underlining the need to preserve the cinematic magic by avoiding spoilers and strictly adhering to anti-piracy measures.

In their statement, they conveyed, "This has been a journey of four long years and a testament to the immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and the team. No stone was left unturned in bringing this story to a global audience; there was no compromise on quality. The team has poured blood and sweat into bringing this vision to fruition."