Kalki 2898 AD Makers Rope in Dulquer Salmaan for Telugu Love Story: Report

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 7:54 AM IST

The production banner behind Kalki 2898 AD- Vyajanthi Movies- are all set to back a Telugu romantic flick with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, as per reports. Read on to know more about the project.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan (IANS)

Hyderabad: The makers of mythological science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, are ecstatic with the film's box office triumph across the globe. According to reports, Ashwini Dutt, the producer of the box office magnet Kalki 2898 AD, is planning on teaming up with Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan for a new project. A news outlet claims that Pawan Sadineni, who is well-known for hits such as Dayaa and Paruvu, will be directing the film.

Salmaan made his latest, full-length film debut in King of Kotha in 2023. He then had a brief appearance in Kalki in 2898 AD. The actor enjoys a massive fan base in Telugu speaking states for his romantic drama parts. According to reports, Salmaan is set to star in an upcoming Telugu romantic drama set in a realistic setting.

The script has come together nicely, with drama and romance emerging as the main attractions, according to a source close to the production team. Sadineni is currently busy casting for the movie, and some well-known figures from Telugu cinema are anticipated to play important parts. Allu Aravind and Sandeep Gunnam have apparently joined on as co-producers for this movie in addition to Vyjayanthi Movies.

Salmaan is now signing back-to-back Telugu movie deals. He will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar, which is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. Apart from Dulquer, the film also features Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Ayaan Sohan.

