Kalki 2898 AD Makers Reveal Sequel's Production Timeline; Focus to Shift on Kamal Haasan's Character

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD will shift focus to Kamal Haasan's character, Supreme Yaskin. The film's success, both at the box office and on streaming platforms, has heightened anticipation for the next installment, which is expected to take three years to complete.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The highly successful sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD will soon continue its saga with the much-anticipated sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies' producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt recently announced that filming for the next installment will commence in early 2025, likely between January and February. The announcement was made during the Moscow International Film Week, where the producers expressed their excitement about the upcoming project.

Priyanka Dutt revealed, "The filming will start in the next five or six months. Once it begins, we will share more details." Her sister, Swapna Dutt, added, "There is a lot more excitement than nervousness this time around. We have learned a lot from the first part, and we are moving forward with a new energy."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has been a major success, grossing over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film combines mythology with futuristic elements, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film was widely praised for its impressive visual effects and strong performances.

The sequel, also helmed by Ashwin, will focus on Kamal Haasan's character, Supreme Yaskin, who emerges as a strong character with new powers. As per reports, the production is expected to take approximately three years, continuing the film's blend of mythology and science fiction. For those who missed the film in theatres, Kalki 2898 AD is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages and on Netflix India in Hindi.

