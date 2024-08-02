ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas Starrer Offer Discounted Tickets as a Token of Appreciation for Fans; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, turned out to be a huge box office triumph this year, earning over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. The film, which was released on June 27, continues to dominate the box office despite new releases. The makers, on the great feat, plan to return the favour to the fans and moviegoers in a generous move.

Kalki 2898 AD makers offered some exciting news for the fans as they lowered the ticket price of the sci-fi action film to Rs 100. On August 1, the makers took to their official Instagram account to make a new announcement in appreciation for the film's response at the theatres. The gratitude post read: "Thank you is a small word… This week is our token of appreciation ❤️Enjoy the Epic Maha Blockbuster #Kalki2898AD for just Rs. 100/- at cinemas across India, available for one week from August 2nd!"

The ticket offer made available for this epic hit has gone viral on social media. Fans celebrated the news with fire and heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Many promised to watch the film again.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It is a sci-fi extravaganza influenced by mythology and set in the future. The film has cameo appearances by actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.