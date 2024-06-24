ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika-Ranveer's unborn baby in viral video, says 'We hope this child will also...'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared an interview comprising the key characters from film played by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika and Ranveer's baby, wishing the child makes a film like this one day.

Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika-Ranveer's baby
Kamal Haasan (left), Deepika Padukone (right) (ANI image)

Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika-Ranveer's baby (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is one highly anticipated film of 2024. In the run up to the release of the film, the makers of the sci-fi mythological film dropped an interview video featuring the major star cast comprising Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. In the video, Haasan, who plays a key role in the film, commented on Deepika and Ranveer's child, wishing the child also makes a film like this one day.

In the video going viral on social media, the actors can be seen discussing about key elements and their experiences on the sets of the Nag Ashwin directorial. The conversation started with Deepika reminiscing how Nagi (the director) called when veteran actor Kamal shot for the first day. She explained Nag was excited like a child. To this, the Chachi 420 actor pointed towards Deepika's belly and said: "Like a child.. That's what made the film, the child. We hope this child will also make this film one day."

The highlights of the conversation remained another veteran Senior Bachchan apologising to Prabhas fans for beating up the actor in the film. With his folded hands, Bachchan said, "I was this huge guy who’s shoving off ‘THE’ Prabhas. And all the fans of Prabhas, please, you know, please excuse me. Main haath jod ke maafi maang raha hoon, don’t massacre me after you see what I do," Amitabh said.

The magnum opus is slated to hit theatres in another three days on June 27, 2024. Ahead of the release, the makers are planning on releasing the Kalki theme at Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura, UP.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD Advance Bookings Day 1: Pre-Sales for Prabhas Starrer Soar, Early Morning Shows Added to Meet Fans' Frenzy
  2. Get Ready! Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking Opens Across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka
  3. Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Receives Govt Nod for Special Shows at Enhanced Rate; Deets inside

TAGGED:

KAMAL HAASAN ON DEEPIKA BABYDEEPIKA RANVEER BABYKALKI AD 2898 AD CAST INTERVIEW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.