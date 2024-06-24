Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika-Ranveer's unborn baby in viral video, says 'We hope this child will also...'

Kamal Haasan talks about Deepika-Ranveer's baby (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is one highly anticipated film of 2024. In the run up to the release of the film, the makers of the sci-fi mythological film dropped an interview video featuring the major star cast comprising Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. In the video, Haasan, who plays a key role in the film, commented on Deepika and Ranveer's child, wishing the child also makes a film like this one day.

In the video going viral on social media, the actors can be seen discussing about key elements and their experiences on the sets of the Nag Ashwin directorial. The conversation started with Deepika reminiscing how Nagi (the director) called when veteran actor Kamal shot for the first day. She explained Nag was excited like a child. To this, the Chachi 420 actor pointed towards Deepika's belly and said: "Like a child.. That's what made the film, the child. We hope this child will also make this film one day."

The highlights of the conversation remained another veteran Senior Bachchan apologising to Prabhas fans for beating up the actor in the film. With his folded hands, Bachchan said, "I was this huge guy who’s shoving off ‘THE’ Prabhas. And all the fans of Prabhas, please, you know, please excuse me. Main haath jod ke maafi maang raha hoon, don’t massacre me after you see what I do," Amitabh said.

The magnum opus is slated to hit theatres in another three days on June 27, 2024. Ahead of the release, the makers are planning on releasing the Kalki theme at Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura, UP.