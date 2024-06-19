Kalki 2898 AD: Director Nag Ashwin Says He Took Five Years to Write The Story

Hyderabad (Telangana) : "Kalki 2898 AD is a story not only for Indians but for everyone in the world. Everybody will relate to the story," said Director Nag Ashwin. He said that he is anxiously waiting to see how the audience will react to this science fiction film related to Indian mythology.

Nag Ashwin shared some insights in a latest video titled 'World of Kalki' released by the movie team as part of the promotional events.

"We have seen many ages. We have heard about Mahabharata battles. What happens in the coming era. What happens in Kali Yuga. 'Kalki' is the climax of all these. Not just the Indian audience, but the world will connect with it," he said. Ashwin said that he has been very interested in mythological films since childhood and 'Patala Bhairavi' is his favourite movie and also 'Bhairava Dweepam' and 'Aditya 369'.

The Director further said that there are many great characters in Mahabharata. "From there, I thought that there are characters who behave like Kalipurusha. I wanted to show how Ravana would be in the final age which is Kali Yuga. This is why it took 5 years to write this story. I am eagerly waiting for the audience's response," he said.

When it comes to 'Kalki', Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Universal Star Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani played key roles in this movie. It is already known that the posters and teasers of this film are very impressive. This is a story that starts with Mahabharata and ends in 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, this film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is going to release on June 27 in a grand way all over the world.

''Dashavatar Kalki is the next incarnation of Krishna. In this, we have shown how it is going to happen in Kali Yuga. This is like a conclusion of all the Puranas we have read. The character of Kalki exists in every age. Like Ravana in one age, Duryodhana in another age... If he takes a different form in another age, if it is his last form when he comes to Kali Yuga, ​​how his ensuing battles will be. The story delves into this,'' Nag Ashwin said.