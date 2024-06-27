ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Hits Big Screens, 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Prabhas Starrer

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

The day is finally here! Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD releases in theatres amid a massive fan frenzy. Though the promotional material, from the trailer to the musical theme, everything works in favour of the film, here are additional 7 reasons why you should not miss this one at the theatres.

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian film helmed by Nag Ashwin, blends science, fiction and mythology- a never before seen spectacle on screen. This highly awaited film, which stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has set high expectations with its unique concept, star cast, and visualisation. Releasing today in theatres, here are 7 reasons why you shouldn't miss watching it on the big screens.

Kalki 2898 AD star cast adds to the grandeur

The film features stars from across film industries, namely Tollywood superstar Prabhas, Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, Bollywood's very own Shehnshah Amitabh Bachchan, and queens of hearts Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the key roles. Apart from them, viewers can expect cameos of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and others. Their performances are expected to provide depth and weight to the plot, making Kalki 2898 AD a memorable theatrical experience.

Mahabharata and Science explored like never before

The film is set in the future and revolves around a post-apocalyptic scenario based on a mythological occurrence. Kalki 2898 AD provides a one-of-a-kind movie experience by combining elements of science, fiction and mythology. The film's director Nag Ashwin, at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, stated that the film begins with Mahabharat and finishes with Kali Yug.

Characterisation in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas plays a bounty hunter named Bhairava, who is accompanied by an AI bot named BU-JZ-1, also known as Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. The latter possesses a three-wheeled vehicle that it can drive when accompanying Bhairava on his adventures.

The Complex is an aspirational destination for both humans and robots. Supreme Yaskin rules it played by Kamal, who is a sage-like man who appears to have intentions to construct a new world. Deepika portrays SUM-80, also known as Sumati, which is named after Kalki's mythological mother. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama, who has been cursed for forever.

The Director's Vision

The film features the birth of Kalki, Lord Vishnu's tenth avatar, who is known to be born towards the end of the Kali Yuga. This concept is supposed to stretch the boundaries of Indian film by combining history, mythology, and a forward-thinking vision. The story is based on Indian mythology, and it provides a unique perspective and cultural richness that will appeal to audiences around the world. Apart from the unique plot, Nag Ashwin manages to create a different world altogether.

Epic storytelling

Kalki 2898 AD promises an epic narrative of good versus evil, with action, drama, and fantasy elements to appeal to a diverse audience. The film's scale and ambition have generated enormous buzz, making it a must-theatrical watch.

Kalki 2898 AD high budget adds to the finesse

The directors put a lot of effort into the film's post-production, which included VFX and graphics. Director Nag has devoted close attention to detail, resulting in amazing special effects that enhance the film's production quality.

Kalki 2898 AD highlight Bujji

Mahindra Research Valley Chennai and Jayem Automotives Coimbatore came together to design a fully made in India automobile BU-JZ-1, also called Bujji in the film. It is powered by two Mahindra electric motors. According to media reports, the car has a top speed of 45 km/h, special tyres, and a braking system, and costs Rs 4 crore for each vehicle. Apart from Prabhas driving it in the film, it has also been driven off-screen, most recently by Kantara star Rishab Shetty.

