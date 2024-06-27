Kalki 2898 AD hits big screens, 7 reasons why you shouldn't miss Prabhas starrer

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian film helmed by Nag Ashwin, blends science, fiction and mythology- a never before seen spectacle on screen. This highly awaited film, which stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has set high expectations with its unique concept, star cast, and visualisation. Releasing today in theatres, here are 7 reasons why you shouldn't miss watching it on the big screens.

Kalki 2898 AD star cast adds to the grandeur

The film features stars from across film industries, namely Tollywood superstar Prabhas, Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, Bollywood's very own Shehnshah Amitabh Bachchan, and queens of hearts Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the key roles. Apart from them, viewers can expect cameos of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and others. Their performances are expected to provide depth and weight to the plot, making Kalki 2898 AD a memorable theatrical experience.

Mahabharata and Science explored like never before

The film is set in the future and revolves around a post-apocalyptic scenario based on a mythological occurrence. Kalki 2898 AD provides a one-of-a-kind movie experience by combining elements of science, fiction and mythology. The film's director Nag Ashwin, at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, stated that the film begins with Mahabharat and finishes with Kali Yug.

Characterisation in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas plays a bounty hunter named Bhairava, who is accompanied by an AI bot named BU-JZ-1, also known as Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. The latter possesses a three-wheeled vehicle that it can drive when accompanying Bhairava on his adventures.

The Complex is an aspirational destination for both humans and robots. Supreme Yaskin rules it played by Kamal, who is a sage-like man who appears to have intentions to construct a new world. Deepika portrays SUM-80, also known as Sumati, which is named after Kalki's mythological mother. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama, who has been cursed for forever.