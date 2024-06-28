Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 191 Cr Mark on Opening Day, 'Let's Celebrate Cinema' Exclaims Makers

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has taken the box office by storm with a staggering Rs 191.5 crore worldwide gross including all languages on its opening day. This monumental achievement highlights the immense anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

The movie's success is a significant milestone in the Indian film industry, showcasing the global appeal of Indian cinema. Makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared opening day box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD on X stated. Sharing a still of Prabhas in a celebratory mood, the makers exclaimed, "Let's Celebrate Cinema."

Kalki 2898 AD has been creating a lot of excitement with its unique fusion of the Mahabharata and science fiction. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, it has a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which has further fueled anticipation among fans, as evidenced by strong ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow.

The film's massive budget also adds to the stakes, along with the reputations of its esteemed cast and special appearances by stars such as Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda. Ticket prices have been significantly increased, going up to Rs 2,300 in Mumbai for premium lounge shows, and seeing hikes in Hyderabad as well.

Despite these high prices, the film seems set to draw a diverse audience across multiplexes and single-screen theaters, going by the strong interest seen on its opening day. The potential success of Kalki 2898 AD appears limitless, driven by its intriguing concept and star power.