ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 191 Cr Mark on Opening Day, 'Let's Celebrate Cinema' Exclaims Makers

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

It's an impressive opening for Kalki 2898 AD. The film's success on its first day, earning Rs 191.5 crore worldwide, is a testament to its popularity, Nag Ashwin's directorial prowess, and the star power of Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD movie earned Rs 191.5 crore on the first day of its release across the world.
Prabhas starrer crosses Rs 191 crore mark on opening day across the world (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has taken the box office by storm with a staggering Rs 191.5 crore worldwide gross including all languages on its opening day. This monumental achievement highlights the immense anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

The movie's success is a significant milestone in the Indian film industry, showcasing the global appeal of Indian cinema. Makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared opening day box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD on X stated. Sharing a still of Prabhas in a celebratory mood, the makers exclaimed, "Let's Celebrate Cinema."

Kalki 2898 AD has been creating a lot of excitement with its unique fusion of the Mahabharata and science fiction. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, it has a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which has further fueled anticipation among fans, as evidenced by strong ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow.

The film's massive budget also adds to the stakes, along with the reputations of its esteemed cast and special appearances by stars such as Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda. Ticket prices have been significantly increased, going up to Rs 2,300 in Mumbai for premium lounge shows, and seeing hikes in Hyderabad as well.

Despite these high prices, the film seems set to draw a diverse audience across multiplexes and single-screen theaters, going by the strong interest seen on its opening day. The potential success of Kalki 2898 AD appears limitless, driven by its intriguing concept and star power.

Read more:

  1. Yash Hails Kalki 2898 AD as 'Stunning Spectacle', Calls Watching 'Darling Prabhas' and Others Incredible Experience
  2. Sparse Start in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South Indian Cinema
  3. Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: THESE Platforms Acquire Digital Rights of Prabhas Starrer

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has taken the box office by storm with a staggering Rs 191.5 crore worldwide gross including all languages on its opening day. This monumental achievement highlights the immense anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

The movie's success is a significant milestone in the Indian film industry, showcasing the global appeal of Indian cinema. Makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared opening day box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD on X stated. Sharing a still of Prabhas in a celebratory mood, the makers exclaimed, "Let's Celebrate Cinema."

Kalki 2898 AD has been creating a lot of excitement with its unique fusion of the Mahabharata and science fiction. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, it has a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which has further fueled anticipation among fans, as evidenced by strong ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow.

The film's massive budget also adds to the stakes, along with the reputations of its esteemed cast and special appearances by stars such as Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda. Ticket prices have been significantly increased, going up to Rs 2,300 in Mumbai for premium lounge shows, and seeing hikes in Hyderabad as well.

Despite these high prices, the film seems set to draw a diverse audience across multiplexes and single-screen theaters, going by the strong interest seen on its opening day. The potential success of Kalki 2898 AD appears limitless, driven by its intriguing concept and star power.

Read more:

  1. Yash Hails Kalki 2898 AD as 'Stunning Spectacle', Calls Watching 'Darling Prabhas' and Others Incredible Experience
  2. Sparse Start in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South Indian Cinema
  3. Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: THESE Platforms Acquire Digital Rights of Prabhas Starrer
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

TAGGED:

KALKI 2898 ADKALKI 2898 AD BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONKALKI DAY 1 BOX OFFICEKALKI OPENING DAY GROSSKALKI 2898 AD WORLDWIDE GROSS DAY 1

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.