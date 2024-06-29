Kalki 2898 AD: Did Vijay Deverakonda Subtly Respond To Trolls With Social Media Update?

Hyderabad: The sci-fi mythological film, Kalki 2898 AD, has taken the world by storm since its global release on June 27. The movie has not only garnered rave reviews, but has also shattered box office records with its impressive numbers. However, amidst widespread acclaim, Vijay Deverakonda, who made a cameo as Arjuna, was trolled on social media for his performance and dialogue delivery. Now, the actor has subtly addressed the trolls.

Despite the overwhelming praise for Kalki 2898 AD on its opening day, a few sections of people on social media criticised Deverakonda's special appearance. However, the actor's loyal fan base quickly came to his defence. In a subtle yet powerful response to his detractors, the actor updated his social media profile with a photo of his Arjuna look from the film. This move is seen as a bold statement, owning his performance and remaining unfazed by the criticism.

The actor shares a strong bond with director Nag Ashwin, who has worked with him on several projects, including Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. Ashwin has publicly expressed his desire to feature Deverakonda in every film he directs, and Kalki 2898 AD is no exception.

The film marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe inspired by the Indian epic, Mahabharata and revolves around four main characters played by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.