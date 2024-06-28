ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Chiranjeevi Lauds 'COURAGEOUS' Makers, Baahubali Producer Raves About Prabhas in 'Mind-blowing Climax'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Chiranjeevi and Shobu Yarlagadda showered praise on Kalki 2898 AD, lauding director Nag Ashwin's creative brilliance and the stellar performances of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. They highlighted the film's groundbreaking VFX and technical excellence, setting new standards in Indian cinema.

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin’s much-awaited directorial venture Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas finally graced the silver screens on June 27. The film, garnering glowing reviews, has drawn applause from industry stalwarts like megastar Chiranjeevi and Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali, who have hailed the team for creating a masterpiece.

Chiranjeevi, in a note posted on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned, "Hearing fabulous reports about #Kalki2898AD! Kudos to @nagashwin7 for your creative genius for making this Mytho-Sci-Fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with @SrBachchan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone & @ikamalhaasan. Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer @AshwiniDuttCh garu, the passionate & courageous. @SwapnaDuttCh #PriyankaDutt & the entire team for this achievement. Dream On and Make the Flag of Indian Cinema fly higher & higher!!!"

Meanwhile, Shobu Yarlagadda, also taking to X, congratulated director Nag Ashwin and the team for their monumental effort, stating, " "Congratulations to @nagashwin7 and the entire team @Kalki2898AD for epic effort! The film sets new benchmarks for vfx and technical excellence for Indian films! #Prabhas especially in the climax is mind-blowing! @SrBachchan sir was phenomenal! @SwapnaDuttCh & Priyanka you guys pulled off the impossible! Hats off to all of you!"

The dystopian sci-fi film, boasting a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has stormed the box office with an impressive opening. Early reports from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that Kalki 2898 AD raked in approximately Rs 95 crore net across India on its opening day across all languages, with a gross collection estimated around Rs 118 crore. Globally, the mytho-sci-fi thriller crossed the Rs 180 crore mark on its first day itself, promising a stellar journey ahead.

