Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 32: Prabhas Starrer Just Rs 8 Cr Away from Beating SRK's Jawan

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the Rs 632 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie has been a sensation, continuing its strong run even after a month in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 4 crore on its 32nd day, bringing its total collection to Rs 632 crore. Despite facing competition from new releases like Deadpool & Wolverine, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

On July 28, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD had a 33.77% Telugu occupancy and a 58.23% Hindi occupancy. The film, starring Prabhas, is now just Rs 8 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan in lifetime earnings in India. Kalki 2898 AD is among the elite few Indian films to earn Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Within a month its release, Prabhas starrer had become the third Telugu film and the fourth South Indian film to hit this global milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD, an ambitious project mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore by Vyjayanthi Movies, is a science fiction film that features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film, which launches the Kalki Cinematic Universe, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD. It follows a daring mission to protect Kalki, the unborn child of the laboratory subject SUM-80, in a post-apocalyptic world.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 632 Cr Rs 745.85 Cr Rs 273 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Box office data by Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

In the film, Big B plays Ashwatthama, an immortal cursed for his actions in the Mahabharata while Kamal Haasan essays Supreme Yaskin, the ruler of the Complex. Prabhas pulls off dual roles as Bhairava, a determined bounty hunter, and Karna, an ancient warrior; and Deepika features as SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, who is believed to be Kalki's mother. Disha Patani plays Roxie, while Saswata Chatterjee portrays Commander Manas.

The ensemble also features Brahmanandam as Rajan, Rajendra Prasad as Rumi, Shobhana as Mariam, Pasupathy as Veeran, Anna Ben as Kyra, Harshith Reddy as Luke, Kavya Ramachandran as Lilly, and Keerthy Suresh as voice of BU-JZ-1, or Bujji. The film also includes cameos by Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna, Dulquer Salmaan as Captain, Malvika Nair as Uttarā, and Mrunal Thakur as Divya, among others.

Nag Ashwin has crafted the screenplay along with Rutham Samar, Sai Madhav Burra, and B. S. Sarawagna Kumar. The film has garnered appreciation for its stunning visuals by cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and a compelling narrative, supported by the editing of Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The musical score by Santhosh Narayanan further enhances the cinematic experience. Distribution is handled by Annapurna Studios, Wayfarer Films, Sri Lakshmi Films, and KVN Productions. Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.