ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 32: Prabhas Starrer Just Rs 8 Cr Away from Beating SRK's Jawan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

On day 32, the domestic collection of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD touches Rs 632 crore. The film is now just Rs 8 crore short of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in lifetime earnings in India. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office performance so far.

On day 32, the domestic collection of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD touches Rs 632 crore. The film is now just Rs 8 crore short of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in lifetime earnings in India. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office performance so far.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 32 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the Rs 632 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie has been a sensation, continuing its strong run even after a month in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 4 crore on its 32nd day, bringing its total collection to Rs 632 crore. Despite facing competition from new releases like Deadpool & Wolverine, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

On July 28, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD had a 33.77% Telugu occupancy and a 58.23% Hindi occupancy. The film, starring Prabhas, is now just Rs 8 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan in lifetime earnings in India. Kalki 2898 AD is among the elite few Indian films to earn Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Within a month its release, Prabhas starrer had become the third Telugu film and the fourth South Indian film to hit this global milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD, an ambitious project mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore by Vyjayanthi Movies, is a science fiction film that features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film, which launches the Kalki Cinematic Universe, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD. It follows a daring mission to protect Kalki, the unborn child of the laboratory subject SUM-80, in a post-apocalyptic world.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 632 CrRs 745.85 CrRs 273 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office data by Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

In the film, Big B plays Ashwatthama, an immortal cursed for his actions in the Mahabharata while Kamal Haasan essays Supreme Yaskin, the ruler of the Complex. Prabhas pulls off dual roles as Bhairava, a determined bounty hunter, and Karna, an ancient warrior; and Deepika features as SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, who is believed to be Kalki's mother. Disha Patani plays Roxie, while Saswata Chatterjee portrays Commander Manas.

The ensemble also features Brahmanandam as Rajan, Rajendra Prasad as Rumi, Shobhana as Mariam, Pasupathy as Veeran, Anna Ben as Kyra, Harshith Reddy as Luke, Kavya Ramachandran as Lilly, and Keerthy Suresh as voice of BU-JZ-1, or Bujji. The film also includes cameos by Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna, Dulquer Salmaan as Captain, Malvika Nair as Uttarā, and Mrunal Thakur as Divya, among others.

Nag Ashwin has crafted the screenplay along with Rutham Samar, Sai Madhav Burra, and B. S. Sarawagna Kumar. The film has garnered appreciation for its stunning visuals by cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and a compelling narrative, supported by the editing of Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The musical score by Santhosh Narayanan further enhances the cinematic experience. Distribution is handled by Annapurna Studios, Wayfarer Films, Sri Lakshmi Films, and KVN Productions. Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD To Aavesham: South Films Dominate IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far
  2. WATCH: Prabhas Admits Kalki 2898 AD's Budget 'WORRIED' Him, Teases a 'Bigger Part 2'
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the Rs 632 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie has been a sensation, continuing its strong run even after a month in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 4 crore on its 32nd day, bringing its total collection to Rs 632 crore. Despite facing competition from new releases like Deadpool & Wolverine, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

On July 28, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD had a 33.77% Telugu occupancy and a 58.23% Hindi occupancy. The film, starring Prabhas, is now just Rs 8 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan in lifetime earnings in India. Kalki 2898 AD is among the elite few Indian films to earn Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Within a month its release, Prabhas starrer had become the third Telugu film and the fourth South Indian film to hit this global milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD, an ambitious project mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore by Vyjayanthi Movies, is a science fiction film that features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film, which launches the Kalki Cinematic Universe, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD. It follows a daring mission to protect Kalki, the unborn child of the laboratory subject SUM-80, in a post-apocalyptic world.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 632 CrRs 745.85 CrRs 273 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office data by Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

In the film, Big B plays Ashwatthama, an immortal cursed for his actions in the Mahabharata while Kamal Haasan essays Supreme Yaskin, the ruler of the Complex. Prabhas pulls off dual roles as Bhairava, a determined bounty hunter, and Karna, an ancient warrior; and Deepika features as SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, who is believed to be Kalki's mother. Disha Patani plays Roxie, while Saswata Chatterjee portrays Commander Manas.

The ensemble also features Brahmanandam as Rajan, Rajendra Prasad as Rumi, Shobhana as Mariam, Pasupathy as Veeran, Anna Ben as Kyra, Harshith Reddy as Luke, Kavya Ramachandran as Lilly, and Keerthy Suresh as voice of BU-JZ-1, or Bujji. The film also includes cameos by Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna, Dulquer Salmaan as Captain, Malvika Nair as Uttarā, and Mrunal Thakur as Divya, among others.

Nag Ashwin has crafted the screenplay along with Rutham Samar, Sai Madhav Burra, and B. S. Sarawagna Kumar. The film has garnered appreciation for its stunning visuals by cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and a compelling narrative, supported by the editing of Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The musical score by Santhosh Narayanan further enhances the cinematic experience. Distribution is handled by Annapurna Studios, Wayfarer Films, Sri Lakshmi Films, and KVN Productions. Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD To Aavesham: South Films Dominate IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far
  2. WATCH: Prabhas Admits Kalki 2898 AD's Budget 'WORRIED' Him, Teases a 'Bigger Part 2'
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KALKI BOX OFFICE DAY 32KALKI BOX OFFICE RECORDSPRABHASKALKI 2898 AD BOX OFFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.