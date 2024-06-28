Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Earns $5.5 MN in North America, High IMDb Ratings Add to the Buzz

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, which was released globally on June 27, has taken the box office by storm with its impressive collections on its opening day. This cinematic masterpiece has swiftly become a massive hit, shattering records and amassing exceptional earnings.

The Nag Ashwin-directed movie raked in a staggering $5.5 million globally on the first day from North America, with a substantial $3.9 million generated from premiere screenings alone. This remarkable feat underscores Prabhas' immense box office draw and sets a new standard for the Indian film industry. As anticipation and positive word-of-mouth continue to build, the film is poised to break even more records in the coming days.

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-listers, including Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, and the gorgeous Disha Patani, each actor brings their unique brand of charisma to the screen, contributing to the film's widespread critical acclaim. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film received unanimous acclaim from the public on all popular platforms, with an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Santhosh Narayanan's exceptional score perfectly complements the film's grand visuals and intense narrative, elevating the cinematic experience to new heights. The movie's seamless blend of epic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects has resonated deeply with audiences, drawing in massive crowds. As Kalki 2898 AD continues its theatrical run, it is expected to not only maintain its momentum but also set new benchmarks in box office collections.