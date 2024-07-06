Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 800 Cr Mark Globally, Makers Celebrate the Feat with Fiery Poster, Rs 1000 Cr Within Reach

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial sci-fi spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD, is on the brink of crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark, having already grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide within its first nine days. This milestone crowns it as the first Indian film of the year to achieve such an extraordinary feat.

Starring the pan-India superstar Prabhas, the film amassed Rs 800+ crore in its nine days run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 9, Kalki minted over Rs 432 crore in India. Confirming this achievement, the makers took to social media to announce Kalki's global box office crossing of Rs 800 crore. Vyjayanthi Movies celebrated this monumental success with a striking poster featuring Prabhas, captioned, "𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐗 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 🔥," on Instagram.

The production by Vyjayanthi Movies has amassed Rs 432.1 crore in its nine-day theatrical run, despite a 22.99% drop in collections on its ninth day, bringing in Rs 17.25 crore. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the film's crossing of Rs 800 crore globally via social media.

The Hindi version earned Rs 9.35 crore, with the Telugu edition contributing Rs 6 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions fetched Rs 1 crore, Rs 70 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh respectively. Kalki 2898 AD is set to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter as the top Hindi release of 2024, featuring Kalki star Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Currently, Kalki stands as the second-highest-grossing Hindi release of the year, showcasing Prabhas' nationwide appeal.

Emerging as the biggest pan-Indian sensation of the year, this Telugu-origin film is poised to shatter numerous box office records. However, its potential to surpass the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, both crossing Rs 1200 crore globally, remains to be seen.

Prabhas aside, the star cast also includes Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The film seamlessly blends Indian mythology with futuristic elements, garnering praise from critics and audiences alike. Ending with a promise of a sequel, Kalki 2898 AD hints at the arrival of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Released on June 27 in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English—Kalki 2898 AD has captivated audiences worldwide. Notably, Kalki 2898 AD holds the distinction of being the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of approximately Rs 600 crore.