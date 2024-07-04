Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 7: Prabhas' Sci-Fi Epic Inches Closer to Rs 400 Crore in India Alone

Hyderabad: In just seven days after its theatrical debut, the Prabhas-starring dystopian sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD has grossed over Rs 700 crore at the global box office. The makers of the film took to Vyjayanthi Movies X handle (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news. Talking about its domestic collections, the magnum opus remains just inches away from touching the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

On its seventh day, Prabhas' latest offering brought in about Rs 23.2 crore, which is 14.23 per cent less than its Tuesday earnings. On the first day, Kalki 2898 AD brought in Rs 95.3 crore; on the second- Rs 59.3 crore; on the third- Rs 66.2 crore; on the fourth- Rs 88.2 crore. On the fifth and sixth days, the Nag Ashwin directorial minted Rs 34.15 crore and Rs 27.05 crore, respectively.

As a result, the movie's total box office receipts in India tallied to around Rs 393.4 crore, according to the trade portal Sacnilk. Reacting to the film's remarkable box office run, filmmaker Nag Ashwin, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Prabhas and expressed gratitude to the Telugu actor for the movie's success. "This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K____," Ashwin posted on his X handle.

The film written and directed by Nag centres on a bounty hunter, played by Prabhas, who aspires to become popular in the Complex run by Supreme Yaskin, essayed by Kamal Haasan. In addition to Prabhas, key roles are played by Saswata Chatterjee, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, Malvika Nair, Mrunal Thakur, and Anna Ben are among the celebrities who make cameo appearances, adding to the stellar star cast. Currently holding an 8/10 rating on IMDb, Kalki 2898 premiered in theatres across the globe on June 27.