Kalki 2898 AD BO Day 5: Prabhas and Deepika Starrer Maintains Strong Hold with Impressive Collections despite Weekday Drop

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, the science fiction epic directed by Nag Ashwin, is poised to become a box office titan. The film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, got off to a roaring start. Even though Monday's earnings dropped by about 60%, it was still able to earn a substantial amount on its fifth day.

Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs 16.5 crore in Hindi on Monday, according to Sacnilk. It continued to maintain a solid grip with revenues of Rs 14.5 crore from the Telugu version. The box office results of the film in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam were Rs 2 crore, Rs 0.3 crore, and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, taking its total to Rs 34.6 crore as of July 1.

Now, with a 5-day collection of Rs 343.6 crore, the total contribution from different languages stands at Rs 182 crore from Telugu, Rs 20.3 crore from Tamil, Rs 128 crore from Hindi, Rs 2.1 crore from Kannada, and Rs 11.2 crore from Malayalam. The Pan-India film released in all the languages of South India and in both 2D and 3D in Hindi. The makers claim that in just four days after its premiere, the multilingual 3D spectacular has joined the Rs 500 crore club with its worldwide collection.