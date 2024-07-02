ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD BO Day 5: Prabhas and Deepika Starrer Maintains Strong Hold with Impressive Collections despite Weekday Drop

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

Updated : Jul 2, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate the box office since its release on June 27. Prabhas and Deepika's stellar performance leads the film to record-breaking collections.

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, the science fiction epic directed by Nag Ashwin, is poised to become a box office titan. The film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, got off to a roaring start. Even though Monday's earnings dropped by about 60%, it was still able to earn a substantial amount on its fifth day.

Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs 16.5 crore in Hindi on Monday, according to Sacnilk. It continued to maintain a solid grip with revenues of Rs 14.5 crore from the Telugu version. The box office results of the film in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam were Rs 2 crore, Rs 0.3 crore, and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, taking its total to Rs 34.6 crore as of July 1.

Now, with a 5-day collection of Rs 343.6 crore, the total contribution from different languages stands at Rs 182 crore from Telugu, Rs 20.3 crore from Tamil, Rs 128 crore from Hindi, Rs 2.1 crore from Kannada, and Rs 11.2 crore from Malayalam. The Pan-India film released in all the languages of South India and in both 2D and 3D in Hindi. The makers claim that in just four days after its premiere, the multilingual 3D spectacular has joined the Rs 500 crore club with its worldwide collection.

Originally known as Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is described as a mythological science fiction. In the film, Prabhas portrays Kashi-based bounty hunter Bhairava, while Deepika plays SUM-80, a pregnant test patient. Supreme Yaskin is portrayed by Kamal, while Amitabh plays the Indian mythological figure Ashwatthama.

Apart from them, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Faria Abdullah, and others make brief appearances. The film also stars Disha Patani as Roxie. The film is heavily inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set around 6000 years after Mahabharat.

